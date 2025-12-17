WASHINGTON, D.C.—The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) issued the following statement from President and Chief Executive Officer Rosanna Maietta regarding the introduction of the American Franchise Act in the Senate.

“Franchising is a vital pathway to the American Dream for so many determined small business hotel owners. The introduction of the American Franchise Act in the Senate marks a pivotal step in safeguarding the hotel franchise business model that supports nearly 3 million jobs nationwide and creates economic opportunity in every community across this country. We appreciate Senators Marshall and King for their leadership and commitment to small business owners, and encourage swift passage into law.”