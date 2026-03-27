AHLA Mourns the Passing of Kirk Kinsell

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The American Hotel & Lodging Association issued a statement in which it mourned the passing of Kirk Kinsell, former chief executive officer of Loews Hotels & Co. and president of the Americas for IHG Hotels & Resorts. A respected industry leader, Kinsell was also a dedicated champion of AHLA and the AHLA Foundation.

“Kirk brought an unmistakable presence to AHLA and the AHLA Foundation and an even bigger heart. He was a friend and trusted advisor, always eager to share an insight, an anecdote, or a lesson about our industry,” said AHLA President and Chief Executive Officer Rosanna Maietta. “Kirk loved the hotel business passionately. I was fortunate to have the opportunity to work with him closely years ago on several AHLA and AHLA Foundation initiatives and saw firsthand his commitment to supporting young people preparing for careers in hotels. I will miss his guidance and his big, hearty laugh, and love of life, but I’m so grateful for the legacy he left us all.”

Kevin Carey, AHLA Foundation president & chief executive officer and chief operating officer of AHLA, added, “I had the pleasure of first meeting Kirk in his role as President of Loews Hotels during my time with American Express, and it was immediately clear that he was both an exceptional business leader and someone committed to giving back to the industry. I reconnected with Kirk when I joined AHLA and was thrilled to work closely with him and Peggy Berg to merge the Castell Project with AHLA, building an even stronger FORWARD initiative. Whether leading one of the largest hotel brands in the world, raising funds to propel the mission of the AHLA Foundation, or leaning in to advance the representation of women in industry leadership roles, Kirk made a lasting impact. At the AHLA Foundation, we are committed to carrying on Kirk’s legacy of creating opportunity and access to advance the people of the industry.”

At points in his career, Kinsell served in leadership roles on the AHLA Board of Directors and the AHLA Foundation Board of Trustees. His leadership and contributions to both organizations and to the hospitality industry at large will be felt for decades to come.