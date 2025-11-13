AHLA Issues Statement on the End of the Government Shutdown

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The American Hotel & Lodging Association issued the following statement on the end of the federal government shutdown:

“The American people deserve a working government. It’s time to get back to work so that we can restore critical funding and services that support millions of people, including travelers and those working in travel-related fields,” said AHLA President and Chief Executive Officer Rosanna Maietta.

“Over the past several days, the federal workforce designed to support and oversee our travel ecosystem began to show cracks at the seams. In light of these conditions, nearly 20 percent of Americans have indicated that they cancelled or changed their Thanksgiving travel plans. The economic uncertainty associated with the shutdown coupled by the reality of travel disruptions rattled consumer confidence, leading to trip cancellations and decreased future bookings.

“With restored funding and staffing for essential services, consumers will once again be able to make plans and travel with certainty. We urge Congress to reach a long-term budget agreement ahead of the next deadline. Neither travelers nor the millions of small businesses that are the backbone of the hotel industry can afford another shutdown.”