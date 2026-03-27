WASHINGTON, D.C.—Rosanna Maietta, president and chief executive officer of the American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA), issued the following statement concerning the U.S. Senate vote to end the partial government shutdown.

“The hotel industry applauds the Senate for reaching an agreement to end the partial government shutdown. For far too long, TSA employees have been forced to work without pay, placing an unfair burden on these essential workers and straining the entire travel ecosystem. The resulting long security lines at airports have caused thousands of missed flights and trip disruptions, underscoring the broader impact on travelers and businesses alike. We now urge the House to act swiftly and for President Trump to sign this measure into law without delay. Our TSA workforce and the millions of travelers and businesses who rely on them cannot afford to wait any longer.”