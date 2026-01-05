AHLA Issues Statement on Release of Supplemental H-2B Visas

WASHINGTON, D.C.—On December 31, 2025, the Trump Administration announced the release of 35,000 supplemental H-2B visas. Rosanna Maietta, president and chief executive officer of the American Hotel & Lodging Association, made the following statement:

“AHLA applauds the Departments of Homeland Security and Labor for releasing thousands of additional H-2B visas. These visas will make it easier for small business hoteliers to access the seasonal workers they need, particularly in the face of ongoing staffing shortages. While we welcome this decision, we urge Congress and the Administration to create a more predictable system based on the need for workers instead of the arbitrary, outdated H-2B visa caps in place today.”

Background: The H-2B visa program is vital to helping independent hotels and resorts in remote vacation destinations fill seasonal roles, but the program is arbitrarily capped at 66,000 visas each year.