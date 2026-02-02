AHLA Issues Statement on Release of Supplemental H-2B Visas

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) issued the following statement from President and Chief Executive Officer Rosanna Maietta on the announcement that the Departments of Labor and Homeland Security will issue up to 64,716 supplemental H-2B visas for 2026.

“As the hotel industry prepares to welcome the world for major celebrations this year, we applaud today’s temporary rule releasing tens of thousands of much-needed H-2B visas. These visas, which are part of a legal guest worker program, are critical to help hotels address staffing shortages and maintain the level of service guests expect.

“We have long supported the release of additional workforce visas, and as demand continues to rise ahead of major 2026 events, we remain committed to advocating for workforce processes that support American tourism, local economies, and the small business hoteliers and employees who keep communities running.

“We also urge Congress to modernize the H-2B program, advance commonsense reforms that reduce red tape for returning workers, and pursue workable solutions that grow the legal labor pool while protecting U.S. workers and supporting local economies.”

Advertisement

Background: The H-2B visa program is vital to helping independent hotels and resorts in remote vacation destinations fill seasonal roles, but the program is arbitrarily capped at 66,000 visas each year.