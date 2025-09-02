AHLA Issues Statement on National Hotel Employee Day

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Hotel industry groups, including the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA), the Asian American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA), the National Association of Black Hotel Owners, Operators & Developers (NABHOOD), and the Latino Hotel Association, joined together to recognize hotel employees nationwide on National Hotel Employee Day on September 1.

More than half of hotel general managers in the U.S. started in entry-level positions; employees in more than 200 different career pathways advance from service roles to supervisory and executive-level positions through on-the-job training and certification courses, professional development, and academic programs in hospitality.

“There is no greater industry than hospitality, and today we come together to recognize the millions of employees around the country who lead with heart and service to ensure guests have an unmatched experience each and every time they stay in a hotel,” said AHLA President and Chief Executive Officer Rosanna Maietta. “This is still one of the few industries where the American dream is alive and well, where you can go from an entry-level role to running the property. Today we celebrate all employees, everywhere.”

“At its core, the hospitality industry is about people – their aspirations, their potential, and their dedication to serving others,” said Kevin Carey, president and chief executive officer of the AHLA Foundation. “Through the AHLA Foundation, we’ve impacted thousands of individuals who’ve discovered meaningful careers that allow them to build better lives for themselves and their families. We believe that everyone deserves a chance to experience the unique rewards of a hospitality career, to grow professionally, and to achieve their dreams.”

“Hotel employees are truly the backbone of our industry, and for AAHOA Members, they are more than just staff—they are like family,” said Kamalesh (KP) Patel, chair, AAHOA. “On National Hotel Employee Day, we take pride in recognizing their hard work, professionalism, and care that touch the lives of guests every single day. Our hotels could not thrive, nor could our communities, without their dedication. Today, we celebrate them, and we remain committed to supporting their success in every way we can.”

“Hospitality has a heartbeat—and it is powered by hotel employees. From the warmest welcome with a smile, to the finest details covering a guest’s stay, these professionals deliver excellence day in and day out,” said Laura Lee Blake, president and chief executive officer, AAHOA. “On National Hotel Employee Day, AAHOA proudly honors the millions of individuals whose dedication transforms hotels into homes away from home. Their work fuels our industry and drives our economy. We are profoundly grateful for all they do to make hospitality shine.”

“The hotel industry offers one of the most dynamic paths for career advancement,” said Andy Ingraham, president, chief executive officer, and founder of NABHOOD. “Whether someone is just starting out or looking to grow into leadership, this field rewards hard work, dedication, and a passion for hospitality. On National Hotel Employee Day, we celebrate the individuals who turn opportunity into achievement and help drive our industry forward.”

“People are the foundation of hospitality, and we are honored to represent so many dedicated professionals who have devoted their careers to this industry,” said Latino Hotel Association President and Chief Executive Officer Lynette Montoya. “On National Hotel Employee Day, we take this opportunity to acknowledge and express our gratitude for the commitment and hard work demonstrated by hotel employees each day.”