AHLA Issues Statement on Los Angeles Minimum Wage Ordinance 

WASHINGTON, D.C.—American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) President and Chief Executive Officer Rosanna Maietta made the following statement after today’s announcement that the effort to force a referendum to repeal Los Angeles’ new minimum wage ordinance had not succeeded:

“Tens of thousands of Los Angeles voters agreed that the economic toll of the ordinance will extend far beyond the hospitality sector. Today’s decision denies Angelenos the opportunity to voice their opposition to this flawed proposal. It’s clear that the ordinance will jeopardize jobs, push hotels to the brink of closure, severely cut tax revenue the city desperately needs, and leave the city grossly unprepared for the 2028 Olympic Games. The mayor has made a clear commitment to broker a solution that averts these severe consequences. We call on her to proceed quickly.”