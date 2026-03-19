WASHINGTON, D.C.—The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) issued the following statement from President and Chief Executive Officer Rosanna Maietta on the launch of the Combating Human Trafficking Congressional Caucus.

“The creation of the Combating Human Trafficking Congressional Caucus is a powerful signal that our leaders in Washington are committed to treating this heinous crime with the urgency it demands. The hotel industry has been a leading voice in prevention through our No Room for Trafficking initiative, which trains employees and supports survivors. We’ve long believed that preventing human trafficking requires partnership between the business community and government, and are eager to work more closely with the caucus co-chairs— Representatives David Valadao (R-CA), Laurel Lee (R-FL), Troy Carter (D-LA), and Lucy McBath (D-GA)—and all members of Congress to advance policies that strengthen prevention and support survivors on their path to stability and recovery.”