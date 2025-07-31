AHLA Foundation Holds Annual No Room for Trafficking Summit

WASHINGTON, D.C.—AHLA Foundation gathered survivors, experts, and industry leaders at its annual No Room for Trafficking (NRFT) Summit to advance best practices and reaffirm the industry’s commitment to combating human trafficking through collaboration, education, and resources to uplift survivors.

At the event, the Foundation also announced the recipients of its 2025-2026 NRFT Survivor Fund grants, which provide funding to organizations offering services and resources that support survivors on their path forward. The event coincided with the United Nations World Day against Trafficking in Persons.

“For years, the No Room for Trafficking initiative has leveraged our resources to unite the hotel industry against human trafficking,” said Kevin Carey, AHLA Foundation president and chief executive officer. “The NRFT Summit serves as a powerful call-to-action, bringing together the industry and our partners to strengthen our commitment and drive meaningful change.”

The Summit included several keynotes and panel discussions, including insights from lived experience experts on the complexities of survivor employment, as well as sessions with vendors and industry stakeholders focused on amplifying human trafficking prevention efforts.

Since 2023, the NRFT Survivor Fund has awarded more than $2.35 million to support programs across 27 organizations nationwide. This year’s grantees include two survivor-founded organizations and several others advancing prevention and survivor support efforts, including:

3Strands Global Coalition to Abolish Slavery & Trafficking

Empowered Network

Hoola Na Pua

New Friends New Life

Rebecca Bender Initiative

Restore NYC

Safety Compass

Salt & Light Coalition

UMD Safe Center

Wellspring Living

WillowBend Farms

The AHLA Foundation’s efforts to combat human trafficking are led by the NRFT Advisory Council, composed of 12 leaders across the hospitality industry.

“The organizations supported through the No Room for Trafficking Survivor Fund are doing critical work to prevent human trafficking and support survivors on their path forward,” said Joan Bottarini, chief financial officer at Hyatt and Chair of the NRFT Advisory Council. “Their expertise, especially the voices of those with lived experience, continue to shape how our industry shows up as part of the solution to this global crisis.”

The NRFT Advisory Council and Survivor Fund supporting companies includes Aimbridge, Choice Hotels, Extended Stay America, Hilton Global Foundation, Hyatt Hotels Foundation, IHG Hotels & Resorts, The J. Willard and Alice S. Marriott Foundation, Marriott International, Real Hospitality Group, Red Roof, Sonesta, Summit Foundation, Vision Hospitality Group, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.