AHLA Foundation Awards Academic Scholarships to 246 Students

WASHINGTON—AHLA Foundation announced the distribution of more than $710,000 in academic scholarships to 246 students at 64 schools across the country for the 2025–2026 academic year.

This year, nearly 90 percent of recipients identify as being from underrepresented communities, reinforcing the Foundation’s mission to create increased access to rewarding careers in hospitality.

“Our scholarship program is helping to ensure that the next generation of talent has the resources to pursue careers in this incredibly rewarding industry,” said Kevin Carey, president and chief executive officer of AHLA Foundation. “We’ve invested millions of dollars over the last several decades to recruit and support future leaders who will make our industry even stronger.”

The Foundation’s academic scholarships are awarded annually to students enrolled in hospitality management and related degree programs. Award decisions are based on applicants’ academic performance, extracurricular engagement, school/work recommendations, and financial need.