By LODGING Staff
WASHINGTON, D.C.—The AHLA Foundation announced partnerships with the International Council on Hotel, Restaurant, and Institutional Education (ICHRIE) and the Accreditation Commission for Programs in Hospitality Administration (ACPHA), designed to strengthen opportunities for young people seeking professions in the industry.

“We’re not just funding education—we’re investing in the alignment between academic learning and professional readiness,” said Kevin Carey, AHLA Foundation president and chief executive officer. “These partnerships give us the insights needed to support students and programs that effectively prepare graduates to enter the evolving hospitality industry.”

ACPHA will provide annual reports on participating schools’ data to support the Foundation’s strategic planning and resource allocation. This data helps ensure that the Foundation’s resources reach programs that demonstrate strong accountability for curriculum relevance and alignment with current industry realities.

“This partnership is an excellent example of academia and industry working in concert to the benefit of hospitality-focused students,” said Thomas Kube, the incoming ACPHA executive director.

The enhanced partnership with ICHRIE supports the Foundation’s analysis of its affiliated school programs, deepens on-campus engagement through access to more than 40 Eta Sigma Delta Honor Society chapters nationwide, and augments faculty professional development.

“Together, we are strengthening pathways to academic excellence, professional development, and industry engagement—ensuring that the next generation of hospitality leaders is empowered, supported, and inspired,” said Dr. Donna Albano, chair, ICHRIE Eta Sigma Delta Board of Governors.

