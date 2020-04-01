WASHINGTON, D.C. — In an effort to support the 8 million hotel industry employees affected by this unprecedented public health crisis, the American Hotel & Lodging Foundation (AHLA Foundation), the charitable giving arm of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA), today announced free resources to help industry employees continue their education during this difficult time.

As part of AHLA’s Hospitality for Hope Initiative, the AHLA Foundation will provide:

Free hospitality management online courses

Professional development scholarships for AHLA certifications

Continuing education online programs (English as a Second Language, GED, and Associate Degree College Courses)

In this time when travel has virtually come to a halt and many employers have had to furlough their team members, ongoing learning opportunities can keep employees connected to the job. The Foundation has underwritten funding to provide the top three online manger trainings at no cost to all lodging employees in the United States. These include:

Supervisory Skills Builders

Hospitality Manager: Leadership

Certified Hotel Administrator review course

The courses are provided through the American Hotel & Lodging Educational Institute (AHLEI) and will be made available April 1-30, 2020.

“With nearly four million hotel workers losing their jobs because of this public health crisis, the AHLA Foundation aims to provide free opportunities to help employees advance their skills and education so that when we all get back to work, they are one step ahead,” said Rosanna Maietta, president of AHLA Foundation and AHLA EVP. “Our people are our greatest resource, and in their time of need, we want to do all we can to support them with free education and certification opportunities.”

In addition to the AHLEI managerial courses, the Foundation is offering professional development scholarships to cover the cost of AHLA’s portfolio of professional certifications, allowing individuals to grow their industry knowledge, enhance their professional skills, and receive industry recognition.

Additionally, the Foundation is providing scholarship funds to support continuing education for employees seeking attainment in English as a Second Language, high school diploma equivalency via the GED, and Associate Degree college courses that can all be done online through Pearson AcceleratED.

The Foundation’s announcement is part of AHLA’s newly announced Hospitality for Hope Initiative, which seeks to showcase the positive work the hospitality industry is doing to help employees, communities across the country, and the industry during this unprecedented health crisis.

