AHLA Details Regional Events for 2026

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) announced it will convene its series of regional events in 2026. The Hospitality Show regional events give hotel owners, general managers, and property-level leaders a chance to gain access to the latest market data, network with their peers, and connect with suppliers and service providers. At each event, speakers will provide the latest updates on federal, state, and local policy developments that affect hotel industry operations and profitability. Attendees will also have opportunities to meet with elected officials across all levels of government.

Dates and cities for The Hospitality Show’s 2026 regional events are as follows:

January 29—The Hospitality Show: Chicago

February 12—The Hospitality Show: Honolulu

March 12—The Hospitality Show: Seattle

June 4—The Hospitality Show: Phoenix

September 9—The Hospitality Show: Philadelphia

“The Hospitality Show regional events underscore the indispensable role hotels play in strengthening local communities, while bringing hospitality leaders face-to-face with elected officials to advance the hotel industry’s priorities,” said AHLA President and Chief Executive Officer Rosanna Maietta. “We are proud to bring The Show’s best-in-class experience to some of the nation’s major tourist destinations across the country, in collaboration with our trusted partner state associations.”

The 2026 regional events will be held ahead of the fourth annual Hospitality Show slated for November 2-4, 2026, in Miami Beach.