WASHINGTON, D.C.—Rosanna Maietta, president and chief executive officer of the American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA), issued the following statement concerning the confirmation of U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin.

“The hotel and lodging industry congratulates Markwayne Mullin on his confirmation as Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, and we look forward to working together to immediately end the shutdown impacting the travel industry. The travel sector relies heavily on DHS and several of its subagencies, including the Transportation Security Administration, to ensure safe and efficient travel across the country. With his confirmation now complete, it is critical that our elected leaders act swiftly to ensure TSA personnel are back on the job and receive the pay they deserve. Continued disruption caused by the partial government shutdown is creating havoc at airports, adding more uncertainty for travelers, and ultimately discouraging travel and undermining confidence in the system.

“Let’s open travel back up and then work together to advance policies that strengthen our industry and support increased travel, which benefits every community around the country.”