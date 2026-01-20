AHLA Announces 2026 Officers, Board, and Executive Committee

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) announced its 2026 officers, executive committee, and board of directors.

Marriott International Group President, U.S. & Canada, Liam Brown, will lead the board of directors as chair; Davidson Hospitality Chief Executive Officer & President Thom Geshay will serve as vice chair; and Summit Hotel Properties President & Chief Executive Officer Jon Stanner will serve as secretary/treasurer. Brown announced his retirement from Marriott effective June 2026 after nearly four decades with the company. Upon his retirement, he will step down as AHLA board chair, and Geshay will assume the chairmanship, pursuant to AHLA bylaws.

Brown succeeds Vision Hospitality Group Founder and CEO Mitch Patel, who served as AHLA’s board chair in 2025 and will continue on the board as immediate past chair. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Chairman & CEO Jon Bortz continues as chair of the HotelPAC Advisory Council. Hilton Supply Management President & Global Head Anu Saxena will serve a second term as chair of the AHLA Foundation Board of Trustees.

Statements from Leadership

“With the U.S. on the cusp of hosting a ‘mega decade’ of large-scale global events, it’s more important than ever for America’s hotel industry to showcase the very best of American hospitality as we prepare to welcome the world. AHLA’s 2026 Board is poised to guide AHLA’s efforts to do just that,” said AHLA President & Chief Executive Officer Rosanna Maietta. “I’m confident this talented group of hospitality leaders will provide clear and insightful direction to meet this moment head-on, as we support our more than two million employees and strengthen communities around the country.”

“AHLA has worked hard to tell the industry’s story, showing policymakers and the American public just how important hotels are to communities and the economy in cities, regions, and nationwide,” said Brown. “I look forward to working with the AHLA team and the Board of Directors to build on the momentum started by Mitch Patel, further strengthening the relationship between owners and brands so that together, we continue to underscore that hotels are where the American dream can become a reality. My own career is proof of that. The hotel industry is an incredible place to build a career.”

AHLA’s officers, executive committee, and board of directors are composed of leaders from all sectors of the lodging industry, including brands, owners, management companies, branded properties, independent hotels, service providers and suppliers, and associations. In addition to the leadership appointments of Brown, Geshay, and Stanner, new members for 2026 are:

AHLA Executive Committee

Jeff Horwitz, senior partner, Proskauer

AHLA Board of Directors