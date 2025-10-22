Washington DispatchAHLAAHLA and Other Hotel Industry Associations Urge Congress to End Government Shutdown
AHLA and Other Hotel Industry Associations Urge Congress to End Government Shutdown

By LODGING Staff

WASHINGTON, D.C.—More than 30 industry associations representing hotels across the country sent a letter to the leaders of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate urging them to end the government shutdown.

As the county enters the fourth week of the shutdown, the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA), its members, and allied organizations are asking Congressional leaders to reopen the government and restore services that impact travel and tourism.

The consequences of the shutdown are having a significant impact across the tourism and hospitality sectors. According to an economic analysis, each day of the government shutdown costs the economy $31 million in activity that would have been generated by hotel stays. To date, AHLA estimates that the hotel industry alone has lost $650 million in business.

“The government shutdown is having a devastating impact on the hotel, travel, and hospitality sectors. Economic uncertainty and waning consumer confidence are translating into booking cancellations and discouraging future planning, especially as we head into the heart of the holiday travel season,” said Rosanna Maietta, president and chief executive officer of the American Hotel & Lodging Association. “These essential industries fuel our economy, and we need our leaders in Washington to come together now and vote to reopen the government as soon as possible.”

Chris Hardman, Chair of the International Society of Hotel Associations and incoming chief executive officer of the Georgia Hotel & Lodging Association, added, “The hotel industry powers millions of jobs and strengthens communities on every Main Street across America. More than 30 hotel associations, representing thousands of small businesses nationwide, stand united in urging Congress to act now—so hotels can return to what they do best: welcoming guests from around the world at America’s front door.”

“Hotel owners are on the front lines of America’s economy—and every day this shutdown continues, it puts more small businesses and jobs at risk,” said Asian American Hotel Owners Association Chairman Kamalesh (KP) Patel. “When the government shuts down, uncertainty ripples across every community. Conferences get canceled, families postpone trips, and hotels lose valuable business. Congress must act quickly to restore confidence, reopen the government, and support the industries that keep America’s economy moving.”

“Our members represent nearly 20,000 small business owners who support 60 percent of U.S. hotels—a remarkable testament to entrepreneurship and resilience,” said AAHOA President and CEO Laura Lee Blake. “But even the most resilient businesses cannot thrive amid prolonged uncertainty. The ripple effects of this shutdown reach from front desks to entire communities. It’s time for Congress to replace gridlock with momentum—for the good of our economy, our workforce, and the millions of travelers who depend on a strong and stable hospitality industry.”

LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

