AHLA and IHLA Hold No Room for Trafficking Seminar

CHICAGO, Illinois—The Illinois Hotel & Lodging Association (IHLA) and American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) hosted the “No Room for Trafficking” seminar at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk, with more than 100 local hotel employees, including housekeepers, front desk staff, maintenance teams and general managers, receiving training on how to identify and report human trafficking.

The event also included remarks by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, a message from Mayor Brandon Johnson, as well as a panel discussion with industry officials, community groups, and trafficking prevention organizations to emphasize the importance of building effective and workable partnerships to prevent crime and support victims. The program marks the conclusion of National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, which is recognized annually throughout the month of January.

Hotels serve as a critical first line of defense in identifying, preventing, and reporting human trafficking, as criminals sometimes exploit legitimate businesses without the knowledge of operators and owners. Hotel employees are often among the first to notice warning signs, and regular, comprehensive training gives them the tools and confidence to act safely and responsibly.

Statements from Leadership

“Hotels across the state do their best every day to welcome guests and build stronger communities. Sometimes that means doing the hard and important work outside the boundaries of excellent guest service – including preventing human trafficking,” said Michael Jacobson, president and chief executive officer of the Illinois Hotel & Lodging Association. “The training provided today empowers workers to take action against this crime. and we remain committed to partnering with policy makers, law enforcement officials and other stakeholders to protect our communities and support survivors.”

“Life-saving human trafficking prevention relies on strong coordination between state and local law enforcement and the private sector,” said Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul. “The hotel industry’s leadership in ensuring employees have the tools they need to recognize and properly report suspicious activity continues to strengthen our collective ability to identify human trafficking, hold traffickers accountable, and support survivors across Illinois.”

“I am grateful to the IHLA and AHLA for hosting this seminar and being a leader in the mission to end human trafficking. With this training, hotel employees will be empowered to identify human trafficking and stand on the frontlines of efforts to build a safer city. The City of Chicago is aligned in this effort, and my administration is committed to partnership with the hotel industry, local law enforcement, and community partners so that we may support survivors and heal our communities,” said Mayor Brandon Johnson.

“The hotel industry is unwavering in its commitment to helping prevent human trafficking,” said AHLA President & CEO Rosanna Maietta. “These efforts require coordinated partnerships among law enforcement, elected leaders, community organizations, and the business community. Our industry continues to lead with action, vigilance, and a deep dedication to protecting our community.”