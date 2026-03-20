AHLA Adds 11 New Companies to Premier Partner Program

The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) announced the addition of 11 new companies to its Premier Partner program, which offers opportunities for hospitality industry suppliers and service providers to engage with AHLA members in areas of common interest. The latest additions include Silver Partners Deloitte, PwC, and Quore, and Associate Partners Amazon Web Services, ConnexPay, EDS Service Solutions, Enseo, Hapi, MindClick, PepsiCo, Purchasing Management International, and Signal Restoration. As part of the Premier Partner program, these companies bring insights and the latest trends to AHLA members.

“AHLA would not be the force that it is without the support of our Premier Partners,” said Rosanna Maietta, president and chief executive officer of AHLA. “The insights and expertise our members receive from our Premiere Partners are invaluable and help our industry meet the evolving expectations of hotel guests.”

New Silver Partners

AHLA’s newest Silver Partners include:

Deloitte works closely with hospitality, travel, and leisure organizations to shape strategy, optimize operations, and respond to changing guest and market expectations. Leveraging analytics, technology, and sector knowledge, Deloitte helps hospitality leaders unlock growth, strengthen resilience, and futureproof their businesses.

works closely with hospitality, travel, and leisure organizations to shape strategy, optimize operations, and respond to changing guest and market expectations. Leveraging analytics, technology, and sector knowledge, Deloitte helps hospitality leaders unlock growth, strengthen resilience, and futureproof their businesses. PwC is a global professional services firm that supports hospitality organizations with audit, tax, and advisory solutions tailored to the evolving needs of hotels, travel, and leisure brands. PwC helps hospitality leaders drive operational efficiency, accelerate digital transformation, and advance sustainability initiatives.

is a global professional services firm that supports hospitality organizations with audit, tax, and advisory solutions tailored to the evolving needs of hotels, travel, and leisure brands. PwC helps hospitality leaders drive operational efficiency, accelerate digital transformation, and advance sustainability initiatives. Quore is a hospitality operations platform designed to streamline communication, maintenance, and task management for hotel teams. By connecting departments and centralizing workflows, Quore helps hospitality operators improve efficiency, enhance accountability, and deliver a more consistent, high-quality guest experience across their properties.