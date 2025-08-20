Agentic Hospitality Launches Agentic Hospitality Cloud Platform

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky—Agentic Hospitality launched its Agentic Hospitality Cloud platform, bringing its infrastructure-level AI deployment to hotels and resorts. In collaboration with Google for Startups Cloud Program, Agentic Hospitality is enabling hotels to become discoverable and competitive on AI-native surfaces that are reshaping how consumers search and book travel.

“Structured markup using Agentic Hospitality’s Schema Adapter and AgentSite is a game-changer,” said Seliece Womble, director of marketing, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa. “By making our content machine-readable and AI-ready, we’ve been able to secure direct visibility in channels once dominated by intermediaries. From 2019 to 2025 (piloted under Brewer Digital and going to market today as Agentic Hospitality), our direct website bookings grew 91 percent—a recovery and growth story that proves structured data is no longer optional, it’s the backbone of hospitality distribution.”

Built by Brewer Digital on Google Cloud and Vertex AI, Agentic Hospitality Cloud uses Gemini Pro to deliver generative AI responses that personalize guest experiences and insert a commerce layer to maximize conversion at every touchpoint. Agentic Hospitality safeguards every booking flow with schema enforcement, MCP context checks, and Conversion Intelligence Engine scoring to ensure automation stays aligned with brand standards, loyalty rules, and partner policies. At the same time, its human-in-the-loop AI framework keeps operators and revenue leaders engaged at key checkpoints.

“Agentic Hospitality activates Vertex AI Memory Bank and persistent memory to turn hotel data into real-time personalization that enhances the entire guest journey,” said Brad Brewer, chief AI officer at Agentic Hospitality. “We don’t sell features—we deliver AI as the backbone of booking, personalizing, routing, and converting every guest signal in real time.”

Advertisement

Brewer emphasized the distinction between AI as a feature and AI as infrastructure.

“AI is not a chatbot,” Brewer said. “It’s infrastructure. Hotels missed the mobile wave, and OTAs didn’t. That mistake cost billions. This time, we’re ensuring hotels lead the AI shift by introducing open protocols and systems that make them visible, competitive, and profitable in the channels that matter most.”

Agentic Hospitality Cloud Core Products:

AgentSite powered by Brewer Digital, Google Cloud + Vertex AI: Transforms static hotel websites into AI-personalized booking surfaces. This modular CMS, built with Vertex AI Agent Developer Kit, adapts in real-time to guest signals and loyalty tiers, enabling conversational, zero-click booking flows integrated with Google’s ecosystem via Search, retrieval-augmented generation, and enterprise connectivity through Travel Operating System MCP and API hub-and-spoke model and integration connectors.

Transforms static hotel websites into AI-personalized booking surfaces. This modular CMS, built with Vertex AI Agent Developer Kit, adapts in real-time to guest signals and loyalty tiers, enabling conversational, zero-click booking flows integrated with Google’s ecosystem via Search, retrieval-augmented generation, and enterprise connectivity through Travel Operating System MCP and API hub-and-spoke model and integration connectors. Travel Operating System – Model Context Protocol (MCP): The core infrastructure for agentic hotel distribution. MCP captures guest signals—intent, loyalty status, session context—and translates them into structured booking actions, making inventory instantly accessible to AI agents, voice assistants, and generative search. It unifies OTA XML and Schema.org real-time hotel availability, rates, and inventory (ARI) with identity, loyalty, and payments, connecting directly into leading 700+ CRS, PMS, CRM, RMS, GMS, IAM, DAM, and internet booking engine providers.

The core infrastructure for agentic hotel distribution. MCP captures guest signals—intent, loyalty status, session context—and translates them into structured booking actions, making inventory instantly accessible to AI agents, voice assistants, and generative search. It unifies OTA XML and Schema.org real-time hotel availability, rates, and inventory (ARI) with identity, loyalty, and payments, connecting directly into leading 700+ CRS, PMS, CRM, RMS, GMS, IAM, DAM, and internet booking engine providers. Conversion Intelligence Engine (CIE): A proprietary engine that brings every guest query into actionable, revenue-focused moments, including: Signal to Action Ratio (SAR): Scores the conversion readiness of each query. Model Context Protocol Intent Matrix (MIM): Classifies and routes queries for the most efficient path to booking. Semantic Scoring: Evaluates emotional tone and context to tailor offers and guest engagement. Schema Adapter : Converts hotel content and availability, rates, and inventory (ARI) into structured, Schema.org machine-readable data for all distribution channels, ensuring discoverability and competitiveness across Google, OTAs, and emerging AI-native surfaces with billions of data points.

A proprietary engine that brings every guest query into actionable, revenue-focused moments, including: Booking Engine Adapter: Facilitates direct bookings with optimized cart experiences and full lifecycle management. Context-driven checkouts automatically apply loyalty benefits, dynamic upsells, and cancellation rules to minimize friction and boost conversions.

Facilitates direct bookings with optimized cart experiences and full lifecycle management. Context-driven checkouts automatically apply loyalty benefits, dynamic upsells, and cancellation rules to minimize friction and boost conversions. Channel Manager: Connects to over 30,000 OTA and wholesale distribution partners while enforcing brand, pricing, and loyalty rules, ensuring a consistent and controlled offer across all distribution touchpoints.

“This is not about building another OTA or chatbot,” Brewer said. “It’s about giving hotels control of their own digital pipelines. Build once. Serve everywhere. Control your pipeline. That’s what Agentic Hospitality delivers.”