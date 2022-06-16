Adapting to Consumer Needs: Trends in Hotel Technology

The availability of travel research and the expanding middle class are contributing to rebuilding the hospitality industry post-pandemic. The travel industry, like almost all other industries, has come to rely on technological innovations to adapt to the changing demands of consumers to stay competitive. Hotel technology trends aim to increase operational efficiency and earnings. Hotel technology automates processes and streamlines operations.

Advanced hospitality technologies are helping to provide guests with experiences and save for hoteliers. Travelers expect the customer journey to include all the possible technological advances, which is natural in this technologically literate age.

Smart Hotel Rooms

A craze among guests is smart hotel rooms that display features such as facial recognition, voice control, and mobile control. Guests feel at home when they have control over the lighting and temperature inside their guestroom, where they can play their favorite music, start a bath, and check-in and check out easily. Occupancy-based sensors cut off energy as motion detectors and thermal sensors turn off the power when an unoccupied guestroom is detected.

As travelers have become environmentally conscious, guests are comfortable when smart rooms also mean greater sustainability and know that they’re using energy sustainably. The hotel industry needs to show that it is genuinely making sustainable efforts.

Fintech Services

A remarkable change in travel technology can be seen in fintech. The pandemic has accelerated the implementation of financial technology in hospitality. One such development is open banking, which has given way to new payment methods. Another is embedded finance, which brings new opportunities for companies in the tourism space by enabling companies to integrate pre-built financial solutions into their offerings.

Frictionless payments and contactless check-in and check-out have promoted the rise of e-wallets. This has sped up the checkout experience with paperless processes and reduced steps. Fintech services bring new opportunities and can increase customer loyalty.

Hotel Apps

Guests expect hotel apps to be available and give them the opportunity to customize their experience. An app looks after the guests’ needs, manages their bookings and payments, gives a virtual tour of the hotel, and makes checking in and out easier. They give a personal touch by allowing the hotel staff and the guests to reconnect even after the trip is over.

Bleisure Travel

People are now working remotely more often, and this trend will remain. People can now work from anywhere, and the hotel industry is placed in a position to tap into this trend with technology. Bleisure travelers and locals are using hotels as make-shift offices. This allows the hospitality industry to put to use hospitality technologies and accommodate the needs of the segment. Free WiFi, more bandwidth, high-speed connection, and smart and strong cybersecurity practices are now features guests look for when making reservations.

Data

The data available at hotels is valuable when making the right decisions regarding sales and marketing. Data is important for effective marketing campaigns aimed at various groups and helps in managing revenue and offering better guest experiences. Using data is a way for hotels to have a better understanding of their guests. Many are familiar with platforms such as CEM and CRM; hotels can use data in a one-to-one interaction with a guest. AI-powered chatbots can be a customer service asset both during the booking process and in responding to recurring questions.

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence can be useful when streamlining operations and recurring duties like answering frequently asked questions. Chatbots are available to assist guests and potential visitors. Along with data and modern hospitality-specific tools, the hospitality industry is well-positioned to make informed decisions that are formed with artificial intelligence and metrics.

Customer Experience

The complete customer experience can be improved with the use of hotel technologies. The hotel industry has been adapting to the needs of its guests, and it will continue to do so by using up-to-date technologies.