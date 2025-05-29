Actabl Launches ProfitOwner

ATLANTA, Georgia—Actabl announced the launch of ProfitOwner, a business intelligence platform built for hotel ownership groups. Designed to provide real-time, standardized data across all properties, regardless of brand or management company, ProfitOwner gives ownership groups direct access to insights so they can take control of portfolio performance.

Hotel owners traditionally rely on third-party management companies for performance data, which can lead to reporting delays and inconsistent formats. ProfitOwner solves this issue by consolidating data into a single dashboard that provides clear, structured reporting across different brands and management companies. This gives ownership groups direct access to their data and also supports management companies by streamlining reporting requests and preserving workflows.

“Now more than ever, a property’s profitability hinges on its ability to respond quickly to changing conditions,” said Lindsey Goedeker, Actabl’s senior vice president of sales. “With ProfitOwner, we’re enabling owners to take control of their data by giving direct, real-time visibility with standardized data across their entire portfolio. By eliminating the reporting burdens they’ve traditionally relied on, we’re empowering owners with the tools they need to make more informed decisions quickly, shifting from reactive to proactive. This level of transparency and speed is what modern hotel ownership demands.”

ProfitOwner integrates with ProfitSword, Actabl’s business intelligence solution for hotels, enabling fast implementation and immediate access to standardized data across an entire portfolio. Any ownership group can use ProfitOwner, regardless of whether their management companies use ProfitSword, and the integration offers added advantages to groups already leveraging ProfitSword. ProfitOwner connects to existing data sources to deliver real-time insights.

Advertisement

The new solution also benefits management companies. By directing owners to a centralized dashboard, it reduces the need for ad hoc reporting and helps protect sensitive operational data. Ownership groups receive a consistent, up-to-date view of portfolio performance while preserving internal workflows and strengthening transparency between parties.