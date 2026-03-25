Actabl Connects ProfitSword Budgets With Hotel Effectiveness

ATLANTA, Georgia—Actabl announced a new integration that connects ProfitSword labor budgets with labor plans in Hotel Effectiveness. The integration enables hotel teams to eliminate planning friction, improve accuracy, and enforce consistent labor performance across both finance and operations.

“Consistency across 10, 50, or 100 hotels doesn’t happen by accident,” said Katy Smith, senior product manager at Actabl. “Operators need labor plans built on their financial targets and designed to stay aligned as demand changes. This integration between ProfitSword and Hotel Effectiveness gives operators a scalable way to enforce labor discipline without adding complexity at the property level.”

Integration Details

The new integration allows budgets built in ProfitSword to flow automatically into Hotel Effectiveness. Finance, operations, and management teams now share the same approved labor expectations, creating a unified labor story across the entire portfolio. By connecting these workflows, hotel teams can reduce planning friction and ensure labor plans remain aligned with approved budgets, even as business conditions change.

Portfolio-Wide Labor Visibility

With unified labor budgets and labor plans, management gains a consistent, portfolio-wide view of labor performance, enabling them to:

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Identify labor variances faster and more accurately.

Uncover overspend patterns across properties.

Use consistent benchmarks for operational and financial decisions.

Track the impact of labor changes at both the property and portfolio levels.

Operational Benefits for Hotel Teams

Connecting labor budgets to labor plans gives teams a foundation for daily staffing decisions, particularly in environments where demand fluctuates and margins are tight. Customers using the integrated workflow report measurable improvements, including:

Time savings across the portfolio by eliminating hours of manual labor and standard rebuilding.

Greater accuracy from day one with labor plans automatically reflecting approved budget assumptions.

Stronger cross-functional alignment as finance and operations share the same expectations.

More confident staffing decisions, supporting optimal productivity, service quality, and labor cost control.

Hotel companies, including Hospitality America, are already using ProfitSword and Hotel Effectiveness together to strengthen labor accountability and consistency across their portfolios.

“For us, it’s about streamlining,” said Ben Campbell, Hospitality America Chief Executive Officer. “We need all these different pieces to interact with one another. We’re doing that throughout the entire environment with Actabl, from our forecasting with ProfitSword to Hotel Effectiveness and Transcendent.”