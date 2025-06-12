Actabl Announces Launch of ProfitSword Digital Night Audit Feature

ATLANTA, Georgia—Actabl announced the launch of Digital Night Audit, a new feature within its ProfitSword platform that eliminates manual nightly audit processes with a fully digital, automated workflow.

Digital Night Audit is designed for both on-property teams that complete nightly audits and finance and operations leaders who oversee compliance across hotel portfolios. The feature enables hotel teams to configure customized workflows, automatically compile and store packets, and track submissions, edits, and approvals in real time. All packets are digitally archived within ProfitSword for up to seven years, making them instantly accessible for compliance reviews or audits.

“For most hotels, night audits are still painfully manual. Dozens of reports are printed, marked up, scanned, and then filed away in storage units that cost money and collect dust,” said Stephen German, senior vice president of product development at Actabl. “”With Digital Night Audit, we’re removing that pain and replacing it with a smarter, faster way of working. Hotel teams and leadership get a standardized, real-time view into audit activity across their entire portfolio—bringing greater consistency, accountability, and efficiency to one of hospitality’s most outdated workflows.”

Digital Night Audit gives hotel management companies enhanced visibility, consistency, and control across their entire portfolio. The solution offers a standardized view of daily audit activity, allowing management companies to monitor completion rates, surface exceptions in real-time, and ensure compliance.

Digital Night Audit also provides a streamlined digital checklist for auditors and a centralized dashboard for managers to track progress and approvals in real time. Every step is electronically recorded, making edits faster, workflows more standardized, and compliance easier to manage. By eliminating paper, it also reduces waste and supports more sustainable operations.