Actabl Adds Digital Itineraries to Its Alice Hotel Operations Platform

ATLANTA, Georgia—Actabl announced the addition of Digital Itineraries within its Alice hotel operations platform. Digital Itineraries standardize how hotels share and maintain guest itineraries by replacing static, paper-based workflows with a single, live itinerary that stays up to date throughout a guest’s stay.

Digital Itineraries streamline workflows into a live, operational experience, allowing hotels to maintain accurate, up-to-date itineraries without adding complexity for staff or guests.

“Today’s guests expect hotel service to meet them where they are, on their phone, in real time, without friction,” said Stephen German, senior vice president of product management at Actabl. “Digital Itineraries help hotels consistently deliver on that expectation by replacing paper-based processes with a live, interactive experience. Guests stay informed, and hotel teams can focus on service instead of managing updates.”

Additional Details

With Digital Itineraries, hotel teams can customize itineraries with property branding, including logos, colors, and fonts, and share them instantly with guests via email or SMS. Guests can access their itinerary on any device without downloading an app, and updates from hotel staff are reflected immediately, ensuring guests always see the most accurate information. They can also interact directly with their itineraries by tapping into key details, including directions, phone numbers, websites, and other relevant information.

Advertisement

Digital Itineraries also support hotels’ sustainability initiatives by reducing reliance on printed materials. By moving to a digital-first itinerary-sharing format, properties can significantly reduce paper waste. Additional controls, such as guest authentication and automatic expiration, help ensure itineraries remain secure and relevant.