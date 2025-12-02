Accor Shares Details of Anticipated Hotel Openings for 2026

PARIS—Accor shared its range of upcoming openings in 2026, with hotels and resorts set to debut in new locations around the world. Across more than 45 brands, Accor plans to debut around 350 new addresses over the next 12 months. From Miami and Shanghai to Melbourne and Venice, 2026 is set to include a range of openings.

An eight-year renovation of a 15th-century Venetian palace will lead to the debut of Orient Express Venezia at Palazzo Donà Giovannelli. These new openings extend throughout Accor’s Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio worldwide. Brands such as Raffles are set to open in key destinations, alongside new Fairmont properties, such as Fairmont New Orleans. Sofitel will debut in new markets, while the Emblems Collection introduces properties in North America and Europe, including Rimrock Banff, Emblems Collection. Meanwhile, MGallery will further expand in diverse locations across Asia and Europe.

With Ennismore, 2026 will see debuts from brands such as Delano, Mondrian, Rixos, Hyde, Morgans Originals, and Mama Shelter. New properties include Delano Miami Beach and Hyde Mexico City Reforma

Accor’s growth further builds its Premium segment. Mantis expands in Africa, while Pullman makes its debut in the Caribbean. Swissôtel enhances its presence in key European destinations, and Mövenpick brings its Swiss-inspired hospitality to new coastal resorts in the Adriatic. This growth is complemented by openings in the Midscale and Economy segments from brands such as Handwritten Collection, Novotel, Mercure, and ibis, among others.

Additional Openings

Additional openings from Accor in 2026 include: