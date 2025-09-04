Accor Selects Oracle Hospitality OPERA Cloud for Global PMS

AUSTIN, Texas—Oracle announced that Accor is currently moving its global properties to Oracle OPERA Cloud PMS to streamline and enhance its hotel operations. With a common, secure PMS platform, Accor can standardize information across individual properties or its entire portfolio to monitor performance, inform business decisions, and tailor guest experiences.

“Implementing a global cloud-based PMS is part of our drive to deliver a consistent, high-quality experience for guests, and to optimize operations across our global footprint,” said Jean Noel Lau Keng Lun, chief distribution officer, Accor. “Oracle Hospitality OPERA Cloud has proven to be the optimal solution for consistent functionality across our diverse portfolio of brands worldwide. We particularly value Oracle’s collaborative spirit, which has transformed our engagement from that of a technology provider into a true strategic business partner.”

Accor has also selected Oracle OPERA Cloud Sales and Event Management as a preferred solution to maximize the support of its meetings and events business. In addition to staff having a clear view into available venues, guests and third-party event coordinators will be able to use modern digital self-service tools to view and book event space, guestrooms, and catering services.

“Accor has been the epitome of hospitality excellence and innovation across segments for the past 50 years,” said Alex Alt, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Consumer Industries. “They recently noted that the future of hospitality hinges on boldness, agility, and action. These concepts are at the heart of this partnership. With OPERA Cloud, Accor will be able to more quickly adapt to new opportunities, have the data to adjust where needed, and set the standard for both guest and staff experiences with a contemporary, API rich, and intuitive suite of Oracle solutions.”