HOLLYWOOD, Florida—Accor and Hard Rock International announced a global strategic partnership covering loyalty, distribution, and international development.

Upon successful closing of this transaction, this partnership will enhance the loyalty programs for both ALL Accor and Unity members while broadening Hard Rock’s distribution network. In addition, Ennismore will provide development and operational support. Guests can already experience the benefits of this partnership at Hard Rock Hotel New York.

Hard Rock Joins the ALL Accor Distribution & Loyalty Platform

Hotels within the Hard Rock brand portfolio, including Hard Rock Hotels, Reverb by Hard Rock, Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos, and Hard Rock Hotel & Residences, will have the option to join the ALL Accor distribution and loyalty platform, gaining access to over 125 million ALL Accor members worldwide. Accor will connect participating Hard Rock hotels to its global sales and distribution network, while Hard Rock continues to operate its own direct marketing and distribution channels.

The partnership aims to enhance access to benefits for members by bolstering both loyalty programs—ALL Accor and Unity by Hard Rock—including point conversion and status matching.

Joining Ennismore as a partner brand, the group will oversee the development of the Hard Rock brand, leveraging its global development team and experience in expanding lifestyle brands across major markets. Led by Ennismore and the wider Accor development team, the group will grow the brand across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Pacific.

Statements From Leadership

“Hard Rock has always believed in the power of music, entertainment and hospitality to bring people together, and this partnership carries that spirit to more guests, in more places, than ever before,” said Jim Allen, chief executive officer of Hard Rock International. “Together with Accor and Ennismore, we are opening a new chapter for our brand, one that will introduce Hard Rock to exciting new destinations around the world and give Unity by Hard Rock members expanded access, reciprocal benefits and unforgettable new ways to experience our resorts.”

Sébastien Bazin, chairman and CEO of Accor, said, “We are incredibly proud and excited to partner with Hard Rock, one of the world’s most iconic and globally recognized hospitality and entertainment brands. With its extraordinary heritage, powerful identity and unique ability to connect music, entertainment and hospitality, Hard Rock will bring an exciting new world of experiences to our guests, while opening up exceptional opportunities to connect with new audiences around the globe. This landmark partnership is a powerful demonstration of the strength, scale and global reach of ALL Accor, our unique platform connecting more than 125 million members across 110 countries with exceptional brands and experiences. Combined with Ennismore’s unrivalled expertise in operating culturally relevant lifestyle brands and experiences, we have a tremendous opportunity to accelerate Hard Rock Hotels’ global expansion and unlock significant value for all our stakeholders. Together, we are bringing the power of two exceptional platforms to build something truly distinctive and further reinforce our leadership in lifestyle hospitality worldwide.”