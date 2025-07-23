LAS VEGAS, Nevada—Accor, in partnership with businessman and casino owner Phil Ruffin, announced the signing of Treasure Island – TI Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, Handwritten Collection. The 2,884-key property overlooks the city’s racing circuit and offers panoramic views of Las Vegas.

To be operated under a franchise agreement with Accor when it officially debuts later this year, Treasure Island – TI Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, Handwritten Collection joins a global portfolio of hotels and becomes the second Handwritten Collection address in the United States, following Hotel Stratford San Francisco – Handwritten Collection. The signing further increases Accor’s presence in the Americas region, with more than 550 hotels open and operating.

“The city’s tagline is ‘What happens here, only happens here, ‘ and certainly there is no other place in the world where a collaboration of this scale and significance could come together. The union of Treasure Island and Handwritten Collection creates a one-of-a-kind guest journey, where connections are treasured, wonder is discovered, and every stay is a narrative waiting to unfold,” said Camil Yazbeck, global chief development officer, Accor. “We are incredibly proud to partner with Mr. Ruffin and confident that together we can create a bigger and bolder future for this iconic hotel now that it sits within the Handwritten Collection portfolio and part of the Accor network.”

The franchise partnership between Accor and Treasure Island includes Handwritten Collection brand support, along with Accor’s full global array of services, including sales and marketing, distribution, and loyalty.

“Treasure Island has long held a special place in the story of Las Vegas, and I am certain that Accor and Handwritten Collection will further enrich its legacy and attract new generations of guests and visitors,” said Phil Ruffin, owner of Treasure Island – TI Las Vegas Hotel & Casino. “This next chapter brings new energy to the resort while preserving its unmistakable spirit. We are proud to align with Accor – a global leader in hospitality whose values resonate deeply with ours, and we look forward to a successful and long-lasting partnership.”

As the newest entrant to Handwritten Collection, Treasure Island – TI Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, Handwritten Collection joins over 25 hotels now open and more than 35 addresses in the pipeline. The hotel has also recently been transformed by a multi-million-dollar refresh. The lobby overlooks a tropical pool, where self-check-in is complemented by a 24-hour guest relations team.

The resort includes 10 dining venues and eight lounges and bars, including options such as Phil’s Steak House, Golden Circle Sports Bar, and the popular Gilley’s Saloon, Dance Hall & Bar-B-Que. Guests will enjoy access to multiple entertainment venues, wedding chapels, event spaces, and 90,000 square feet of casino and gaming, while the hotel connects to Fashion Show Las Vegas.

Guestrooms and suites at Treasure Island – TI Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, Handwritten Collection offer views of the Las Vegas Strip, Sphere Las Vegas, and the Spring Mountains that encircle the Nevada horizon. The hotel also offers signature SensaTIonal pillowtop beds, soaking bathtubs or whirlpools, and marble finishes.

“We are thrilled to bring Accor to Las Vegas and to provide our ALL Accor members and guests here in the United States, as well as those visiting from around the globe, with an incredible opportunity to stay at this emblematic property – now the largest Accor hotel in the world,” said Thomas Dubaere, chief executive officer, PM&E, Accor Americas. “The addition of Treasure Island – TI Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, Handwritten Collection is a milestone achievement, not only for our Handwritten Collection portfolio, but for Accor’s growing presence of exclusively selected properties in the U.S. market.”