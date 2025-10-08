Accor Announces Partnership With Standard Textile

CINCINNATI, Ohio—Accor and Standard Textile Co., Inc. announced a strategic partnership to provide Mascioni Hotel Collection as the preferred linen provider for several of Accor’s luxury brands: Fairmont, Sofitel Legend, Sofitel, and MGallery Collection. This partnership will encompass over 350 properties worldwide.

Accor and Mascioni Hotel Collection have collaborated to craft a collection of bed and bath linens. The bedding collection includes products made with premium cotton. Each Accor luxury brand with Mascioni Hotel Collection linens will tailor the collaboration to its distinct identity.

“Fairmont Hotels & Resorts are always welcoming, approachable, and authentic, creating a space where guests feel at home while experiencing something extraordinary,” said Omer Acar, chief executive officer, Fairmont. “Our collaboration with Mascioni Hotel Collection is a true testament to our shared commitment of excellence.”

“Sofitel and MGallery are very proud to partner with Mascioni Hotel Collection, integrating our luxury offerings with the pinnacle of Italian textile artistry,” said Maud Bailly, chief executive officer, Sofitel Legend, Sofitel, MGallery & Emblems. “This strategic collaboration redefines in room elegance and comfort, delivering a truly exceptional guest experience globally.”

The Mascioni Hotel Collection is a linen brand dedicated to the hospitality market. With Italian origins dating back to 1957, the brand was acquired by Standard Textile in 2018.

“We are thrilled to partner with Accor,” said Gary Heiman, chief executive officer of Standard Textile. “Accor’s luxury portfolio epitomizes sophistication, innovation, and personalized experiences, which aligns perfectly with the brand values of Mascioni Hotel Collection. This partnership allows us to create something truly special, setting a new standard in luxury.”

As part of Standard Textile’s and Accor’s commitment to sustainability and guest well-being, the Mascioni Hotel Collection carries the OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certification, which ensures that every product in the collection is free from harmful chemicals and is safe for both guests and the environment.