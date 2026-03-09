PARIS—Accor announced the appointment of Laurent Choain as its new global chief people and culture officer, effective April 1, 2026. Besides his global role, he will also be serving on the Premium, Midscale & Economy Executive Committee. In his new role, Laurent will have a key role in shaping Accor’s talent agenda, focusing on evolving the Group’s culture, attracting professionals, and fostering continuous growth and development opportunities for all employees globally.

“We are thrilled to welcome Laurent to Accor,” said Sébastien Bazin, group chairman and chief executive officer. “His proven track record in nurturing talent and shaping strong corporate cultures aligns perfectly with our vision for the future. We are confident his leadership will be instrumental as we continue to cultivate an environment of excellence and innovation.”

Choain brings over three decades of international HR leadership experience to Accor. His career includes senior roles at organizations such as Forvis Mazars, Groupe Caisse d’Epargne (now BPCE), and Kempinski Hotels & Resorts.

Choain also actively contributes to the broader management, HR, and cultural community through various governance and advisory roles, including board memberships at EFMD, Bologna Business School, the Peter Drucker Society of Europe, and the Festival de Ramatuelle. Academically, Laurent Choain holds a PhD in Management Sciences from Université Paris Panthéon Assas, as well as Master’s degrees from Paris Panthéon Sorbonne and Neoma Business School.