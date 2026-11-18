Accor announced that it has entered into an agreement with Ennismore minority shareholders, including Sharan Pasricha, the founder of Ennismore, and Q Lifestyle Company Ltd. The agreement provides for the acquisition of their shareholdings across several tranches.

Through this transaction, Accor is doubling down on its investment in lifestyle hospitality and intends to simplify Ennismore’s ownership structure to support its long-term growth and build on what has made Ennismore so successful: an autonomous culture, its management team, and the support of Accor.

In just under five years, through Ennismore, Accor has built the global leader in lifestyle hospitality, with a portfolio of hotel and restaurant brands that includes Mama Shelter, The Hoxton, SLS, Mondrian, Rixos, Faena and Paris Society. Ennismore has nearly 200 hotels and over 800 restaurants and bars across 40 countries. It accounts for c.5 percent of Accor’s room portfolio, c.20 percent of Group’s Recurring EBITDA and c.40 percent of Group’s EBITDA growth over the last three years. Supported by a solid pipeline representing nearly 70 percent of its current portfolio, Ennismore is suited to continue delivering double-digit EBITDA growth in the years ahead.

Additional Details

In accordance with the terms of this agreement, Accor intends to acquire 25.4 percent of Ennismore’s fully diluted share capital by the end of January 2027, a further 6.3 percent by July 2027 and, finally, 12.6 percent by January 2028. Sharan Pasricha will remain a member of Ennismore Board of Directors as founder.

All of these transactions, amounting to approximately $1.755 billion in total, would be carried out on the basis of an Ennismore equity value of approximately $4.056 million corresponding to an EV/EBITDA multiple of approximately 18x for 2027. The acquisition of shares would be funded by accelerating the non-strategic asset disposal program, for an amount of at least $548.423 million, as well as by an additional credit facility and an option for a partial payment in Accor shares.

This transaction will allow Accor to solely decide on the options, timing and terms best suited to Ennismore’s performance and potential, to provide it with additional resources to support its development. To that end, Accor continues to explore ways to accelerate the growth of this strategic asset, including through the entry of strategic partners or a public listing.

Statements From Leadership

Sébastien Bazin, chairman and chief executive officer of Accor, said, ‘In five years, we have built a global leader in lifestyle hospitality driven through experiences, strong creative brands and an entrepreneurial culture, which we have proven can be scaled globally. Ennismore is today a strategic pillar of the Group, creating value for our owners, our guests and our shareholders. Our ambition is to give it the means to expand into new markets, continuing to deploy the full breadth of our joint expertise and make it a value creation lever for the Group. »

Sharan Pasricha, founder of Ennismore, said, “Fifteen years ago, Ennismore began with a single hotel in East London, with a belief that hospitality could be more creative, more local and more human. After ten years as CEO and five as co-CEO alongside Gaurav Bhushan, I am immensely proud of what we have built together with Accor, our brand founders, partners and extraordinary teams: nearly 200 hotels and 800 restaurants across 40 countries, with a further 150 hotels in the pipeline. Accor is an exceptional partner and has clearly demonstrated what it takes to support the growth of lifestyle brands authentically, and this feels like the natural next step. I look forward to continuing to champion and support Ennismore’s next chapter, as founder and Board member, as it shapes how travel, food and culture come together. »

Gaurav Bhushan, group CEO of Ennismore, said, “As Ennismore enters its next chapter, we are together with Accor in a stronger position than ever to accelerate our global growth and to continue to shape the future of lifestyle hospitality. Our strength lies in our distinctive collective of brands, our ability to create exceptional experiences, and above all, our incredible people. Combined with our culture rooted in innovation and agility, these are the qualities that set us apart. Continuing to operate with the same spirit of entrepreneurship and autonomy will drive our success.”