By LODGING Staff
ATLANTA, Georgia—Access Point Financial (APF) announced the successful refinancing of $1.1 billion of floating-rate mortgage loans backed by 67 properties with ATLAS SP Partners.

“We’re pleased to expand our relationship with ATLAS with the closing of this term loan,” said Mike Lipson, chief executive officer, APF. “This transaction further enhances Access Point’s robust capacity to finance the lodging sector and continue to build our industry-leading platform.”

“Access Point Financial has deployed $1.1 billion over the past 18 months and actively is deploying capital in today’s market,” Lipson added. “We understand the market’s capital needs and are responding, in scale, with a variety of financing solutions for an array of project types, hotel chain-scales, and owners.”

All loans in the pool are hotel mortgage loans originated by APF. Each is US-based, and the majority are franchised by Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, or IHG.

“Access Point Financial has been a trusted partner to ATLAS for several years, and we’re proud to deepen that relationship through this thoughtfully structured facility,” said Brendan Jordan, co-head of commercial real estate origination, ATLAS. “This transaction exemplifies our ability to deliver customized financing solutions that support our clients’ long-term growth while driving value across our own platform. We’re excited to help enable APF’s continued leadership in hospitality lending through a capital solution that offers execution certainty and flexibility in a dynamic market.”

