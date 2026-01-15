ATLANTA, Georgia—Access Point Financial (APF) announced that the company closed and invested in approximately $1.6 billion of hotel financings in 2025. Financing types included refinancings, acquisitions, construction loans, mezzanine financings, and select hospitality CMBS investments.

Access Point remains active as a direct hotel capital provider focused exclusively on hospitality. Collectively, the financings included 49 hotel assets, primarily select-service but also extended-stay and luxury properties. The smallest financing was a $7.1m SpringHill Suites in Ohio, and the single largest asset financing was the $195.0m refinance of the Beekman Thompson in New York.

“Hospitality owners need a capital partner who can move fast, stay flexible, and deliver with certainty—that was our team in 2025,” said Mike Lipson, chief executive officer, APF. “We are not capital-constrained and have the ability to continue to meaningfully grow our capability with the market need.”

APF’s current portfolio includes financings in 38 states and spans a range of asset types, from luxury hotels and upscale select-service hotels to economy-extended-stay properties. The portfolio is comprised primarily of hotels affiliated with Marriott, Hilton, IHG, and Hyatt.

“2025 was about Access Point delivering for our partners and doing the work up front to ensure certainty at closing,” said James Reivitis, chief development officer, APF. “We want the hotel sponsor and capital markets community to know we’re open for business in 2026, and we should be top-of-mind for any hotel financing needs—with the capital and scale to pursue single asset and portfolio capital opportunities of any size and any sophistication.”