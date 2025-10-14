ATLANTA, Georgia—Access Point Financial (APF) announced that the company has closed and committed to approximately $1.6 billion in hospitality-specific financings year-to-date in 2025. The financings comprise 51 hotel assets and include direct bridge loans, mezzanine loans, construction loans, preferred equity, and hotel-specific SASB CMBS investments.

“In today’s challenging markets, creative capital solutions are no longer optional—they’re essential,” said Mike Lipson, chief executive officer of Access Point Financial. “We have been working diligently to provide our clients with innovative, alternative routes to successfully finance their hotel projects. APF is open for business, and we stand ready to deploy capital quickly and decisively for a diverse and growing group of hotel owners.”

The hotels are located across 20 states and are primarily affiliated with several companies, including Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG, and Choice.

New Construction Focus

APF additionally has grown its construction loan offerings to include higher-leverage solutions. “We know there is a need and have made a concerted effort to offer capital solutions for that part of the market,” Lipson added. “The current U.S. hotel pipeline exceeds 6,200 hotel projects, creating a great opportunity to work with proven hotel developers developing strong brands.”

Capacity & Looking Ahead

APF has increased its capital markets efforts and expanded its network of partners for growth. “With over a billion dollars of capacity and growing, we want to make sure the hotel sector and those who finance it know we are a growing platform,” said Lipson.

Looking ahead, APF’s pipeline continues to grow. “We feel there is no shortage of hotel owners in need of capital solutions,” Lipson noted. “The goal is to be able to underwrite an outcome that is workable for all parties. Encouragingly, we find ourselves repeatedly winning transactions with sophisticated sponsors by offering high-leverage structures combined with a lot of flexibility that you can’t get from many other capital sources, especially with portfolio transactions. This has been a bright spot for us, allowing us to demonstrate the flexibility and execution certainty we provide over many other capital providers.”