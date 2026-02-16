AC Marriott Hotel Ann Arbor Downtown Opens

ANN ARBOR, Michigan—First Martin Corporation and First Hospitality announced the opening of the AC Marriott Hotel Ann Arbor Downtown. Located in the Downtown Ann Arbor Main Street District, the new six-story hotel will bring a design-forward hospitality experience to one of Michigan’s most popular cities.

The AC Marriott Hotel Ann Arbor Downtown will include 139 guestrooms. The property’s curated art collection celebrates Ann Arbor’s combination of academia and artistry, and natural textures meet modern design.

Property Details

Architecturally, the hotel embodies AC Hotels’ typical design with clean lines and modern simplicity, with a “Modern Industrialist” concept that balances refinement and creative energy. The exterior pairs brick, stone, and metallic panels—including custom copper-accented metalwork from Michigan-based Dri-Design. Inside, light-filled spaces include a mix of metal, glass, and wood, referencing Ann Arbor’s industrial roots. Artwork inspired by the city’s natural textures and urban grid adds to the sense of place, while a sixth-floor lounge and terrace offer panoramic views of downtown. Sustainable design touches include a solar panel array generating more than 50 kWh per day.

“Ann Arbor is a place where innovation and creativity thrive,” said Ryan Wilkins, general manager of the hotel. “The AC Marriott Hotel Ann Arbor Downtown will offer a modern, intuitive experience that captures that same energy—perfect for both visitors and locals seeking a refined yet approachable stay in the heart of the city.”

Guests will be able to enjoy the AC Lounge & Kitchen, which serves European-inspired breakfasts, handcrafted coffee, and signature cocktails. The Lounge transitions from morning to evening, with menu highlights including small plates, tapas-style bites, and the brand’s AC Gin & Tonic.

Designed for business and creative gatherings alike, the hotel will provide access to a 500-square-foot executive boardroom with floor-to-ceiling windows and an 85-inch mounted display. Additional amenities include valet parking, a fully equipped fitness center, digital check-in and mobile keys, and pet-friendly accommodations.

As the first AC Hotel in Ann Arbor and the fourth in Michigan, the opening represents a continued expansion of the brand’s footprint across the Midwest.