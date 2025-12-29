AC Hotels by Marriott Debuts in the Philippines With New Opening

MANILA, Philippines—AC Hotels by Marriott announced the opening of AC Hotel by Marriott Manila, which marks the brand’s debut in the Philippines. Positioned in the GLAS Tower, designed by ASYA Design, the hotel offers a blend of European heritage and Filipino warmth. The property includes 160 rooms and suites, curated experiences, and panoramic views of the Ortigas skyline.

“I’m pleased to share another meaningful milestone for Marriott Bonvoy in the Philippines with the opening of our very first AC Hotel in the country,” said Duke Nam, regional vice president, Korea, Vietnam & Philippines, Marriott International. “The entry of AC Hotels into the Philippines marks a refined evolution of our hospitality promise. With its philosophy of delivering ‘Perfectly Precise’ hospitality and no unwanted extras, the hotel will provide practical comfort, balanced function and a design-driven lifestyle experience catering to the needs of both business and leisure travelers.”

Design

AC Hotel by Marriott Manila offers 160 rooms and suites, from Superior and Deluxe rooms to apartment-style accommodations, all with European-inspired design. Each room offers 180-degree panoramic views of the Ortigas skyline, as well as AC Signature Moments, such as the lavender turndown service and the signature ‘ACGT’ Gin & Tonic.

Strategically located in the heart of Ortigas Center, the hotel offers easy access to shopping, offices, and key establishments. With apartments and extended-stay amenities, it is also well-suited for MICE groups, tour operators, and long-stay guests.

Food & Beverage

The hotel’s beverage and culinary program highlights the brand’s European sensibilities while celebrating Filipino culture and local flavors. AC Kitchen offers a blend of international inspirations—from Manchego cheese and Prosciutto to the signature Breakfast Cazuela—alongside local favorites including Adobo, Sinigang, Pork Sisig, Chicken Inasal, and Vegetarian Kare Kare. Each dish is complemented by panoramic city views.

AC Lounge serves signature cocktails and tapas during AC Hour. Perched on the 61st floor, AC Bar offers elevated cocktails, curated wines and beers, and a selection of small plates. Sunset and skyline views make it a fitting venue for gatherings. On the 38th floor, AC Library offers a light-filled space, completing the property’s collection of lifestyle venues.

Meeting Spaces

The hotel also includes 802 square meters of flexible meeting space across seven rooms, designed with high ceilings, natural daylight, and modern audiovisual technology. The events team ensures seamless execution for board meetings, corporate seminars, weddings, and social events, with all meeting rooms located on the same floor.

Wellness and Recreation

The hotel offers guests access to an indoor swimming pool, which is open daily, as well as a 24-hour exercise room with modern equipment.

“AC Hotel by Marriott Manila represents the perfect fusion of European precision and Filipino hospitality,” said Melvyn Angeles, general manager, AC Hotel by Marriott Manila. “From our signature AC Moments to breathtaking views from our rooftop AC Bar, we are committed to creating unforgettable memories as a premier destination for meetings, weddings, social gatherings, and elevated experiences. We look forward to welcoming travelers to a new standard of modern hospitality in Manila.”