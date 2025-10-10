AC Hotel St. Augustine Opens

ST. AUGUSTINE, Florida—AC Hotel St. Augustine announced its official opening. The hotel includes 142 guestrooms across four floors, tailored for both leisure and business travelers.

“The opening of AC Hotel St. Augustine marks a significant milestone for our team and for the city itself,” Alhadi Abdulhussein, owner and developer, Asante Asset Management. “We are proud to bring a modern, design-forward hotel to America’s oldest city, blending the AC Hotels brand’s Spanish heritage with St. Augustine’s historic charm. This project reflects our commitment to creating exceptional spaces that celebrate both culture and community.”

The property includes the AC Lounge & Kitchen, offering curated menu selections, Spanish wines, and crafted cocktails. Additional amenities include a 24/7 fitness center, an outdoor lounge pool, and 1,500 square feet of flexible meeting space, fit for weddings, corporate events, and special occasions.

Situated on Riberia Street along the San Sebastian River, AC Hotel St. Augustine provides walking access to St. Augustine’s top attractions, including the Castillo de San Marcos National Monument and Flagler College. Guests are also steps away from dining and entertainment venues such as San Sebastian Winery, Ice Plant, and St. Augustine Distillery. The property provides access to the riverfront and on-site marina, with boat slips available soon, offering guests the opportunity to explore St. Augustine’s waterways.

Asante Asset Management, the owner and developer, guided the project from concept to completion. The hotel is operated by McKibbon Hospitality. BCA Studios led the architectural design, and EDGEiD crafted the interiors.

The interiors were curated to create a calm, connected feeling with the soft tones of sea glass, the warmth of sunlit wood, and the texture of St. Augustine’s coquina stone. References to the city’s maritime heritage appear in materials and artwork.

“Designing the AC Hotel St. Augustine was about capturing the timeless charm of the city through a modern lens. We wanted guests to feel both inspired and at ease surrounded by textures, colors, and light that reflect the coastal spirit and rich cultural history of St. Augustine,” said Kari Bennett, founder and chief executive officer CEO of EDGEiD. “It’s been an honor for our team to help bring this vision to life in collaboration with such a talented group.”