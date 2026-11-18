CLEARWATER BEACH, Florida—AC Hotel Clearwater Beach debuted the newly renovated Salt & Sky Rooftop Bar and a 10th-floor meeting space, the Shoreline Room.

AC Hotel Clearwater Beach has updated its property with refreshed amenities and renewed spaces. Recent enhancements include an additional 1,000 square feet of event space and an updated rooftop experience at Salt & Sky Rooftop Bar.

“The addition of the Shoreline Room represents an exciting investment in the continued evolution of AC Hotel Clearwater Beach,” said Karlie Hamilton, regional vice president, Peregrine Hospitality. “The new meeting space features modern design, functionality, and details that make a gathering feel elevated and intentional. Its proximity to Salt & Sky Rooftop Bar also creates a natural connection between the hotel’s meeting and social spaces, extending the experience beyond the traditional meeting room. We’re proud to introduce an environment that reflects the AC Hotel brand’s contemporary aesthetic while capturing the distinctive character of Clearwater Beach.”

Salt & Sky

Salt & Sky Rooftop Bar brings together coastal views and cocktails, creating a natural gathering place for hotel guests, friends, and groups. The refreshed rooftop also enhances the hotel’s appeal for groups seeking more than a traditional meeting destination, providing an inviting setting for informal networking and post-event socializing.

Advertisement

Meetings with a Coastal Perspective

For corporate planners, business travelers, and organizations seeking a change of scenery, AC Hotel Clearwater Beach’s new Shoreline Room offers a setting for meetings, retreats, and group gatherings.

A key differentiator is the meeting space’s location on the same floor as Salt & Sky Rooftop Bar. This arrangement allows groups to move from focused discussions and presentations to networking, rooftop cocktails, and informal social gatherings.

Location

AC Hotel Clearwater Beach provides proximity to a variety of beaches, parks, waterfront destinations, and cultural attractions, including: