AC Hotel Arlington National Landing Opens

Arlington, Virginia—AC Hotel Arlington National Landing has officially opened, following a multi-million dollar transformation. The property joins Marriott International’s AC Hotels brand portfolio, and it is the largest AC Hotel in North America with 355 guestrooms. Highlights also include the debut of the AC Kitchen & Lounge, a brand-new lobby and AC Library, 8,800 square feet of refreshed meetings and events space, a reimagined exterior façade, and a 4,000-square-foot fitness center.

“This opening marks an exciting new chapter not only for our team, but for the evolving identity of National Landing,” said Ben Joseph, general manager at AC National Landing. “Our prime location to major transportation systems matched with our bold, new identity and state-of-the-art facilities is a welcome addition to the community for special events, meetings, celebratory occasions, and a thoughtfully designed home away from home.”

Formerly the Crystal City Marriott, the AC Hotel Arlington National Landing is located in Arlington’s National Landing district. Just steps from the Crystal City Metro and minutes from Reagan National Airport, with complimentary shuttle service available to guests, the hotel provides access to Arlington and Washington, D.C. Surrounded by walkable retail, entertainment and wellness options, including the Mount Vernon Trail for walking, jogging and biking, and Long Bridge Aquatics Center, the property is also near Amazon HQ2, Virginia Tech’s Innovation Campus and I-395.

Design That Moves With the Neighborhood

One of the most prominent aspects of the hotel is its rounded facade that envelopes Crystal City’s corner of South Bell Street and 20th Street South. A new lighting feature gradually brightens as vehicles enter the porte-cochere and continues with clear, modern signage and updated drive aisle displays for wayfinding. Inside, the reimagined lobby and AC Library use subtle architectural cues to create the illusion of rooms within rooms.

The indoor/outdoor AC Kitchen & Lounge at AC Hotel Arlington National Landing serves as a visual anchor for the neighborhood. Centered around a backlit bar framed in black glass shelving, the space has an aesthetic of soft neutrals, millwork, and burnished-metal details. Accordion-style windowed doors open onto a patio framed by greenery and sculptural planters.

Guestrooms at AC Hotel Arlington National Landing are designed for function and flow. Handmade artistic pieces highlight local creatives, while windows with wide seating nooks frame panoramic views of Arlington and its skyline.

The new 4,000-square-foot fitness center is filled with natural light. The facility offers guests the latest high-performance equipment and access to two private studio rooms.

The AC Kitchen & Lounge

The AC Kitchen & Lounge offers a dining experience guided by Executive Chef Anoop Nathoo, with a menu that draws on the tapas tradition of Spain, with shareable plates that celebrate fresh, regional ingredients and seasonal inspirations. Breakfast and dinner are served daily.

Behind the bar, mixologists serve cocktails with house-made infusions, hand-selected bitters, and local garnishes. AC Kitchen is open for a European-style buffet or full-service breakfast experience from 6 to 11 a.m.; AC Lounge happy hour is available Monday through Friday from 4 to 6:30 p.m.; and dinner is available seven days a week from 4 p.m. to midnight.

Meetings & Events: Collaborate in Style

With more than 8,800 square feet of newly renovated, flexible meeting and event space, AC Hotel Arlington National Landing is designed to accommodate gatherings of every scale, from board meetings and corporate conferences to receptions and celebrations. All 11 venues are located on the same floor.

Each space is equipped with advanced audiovisual technology, including high-definition LCD projectors, high-speed internet bandwidth, and wired and wireless connectivity ideal for hybrid meetings, live-streaming, and interactive virtual formats. A dedicated team of on-site event and A/V professionals is always on hand.