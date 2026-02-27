AAHOA Shares Details of 2026 HYPE Conference

Miami, Florida—AAHOA (Asian American Hotel Owners Association) brought the 2026 Helping Young Professionals Evolve (HYPE) Conference to Miami, Florida, gathering young hospitality leaders for two days of education, networking, and professional development. Attendees explored strategies for leadership, operations, and growth while connecting with peers and industry experts.

The HYPE Conference is AAHOA’s annual program focused on leadership development and professional growth for the next generation of hotel owners, operators, and industry professionals. The 2026 conference included panel discussions addressing extended-stay performance and brand perspectives; investment strategies through deal syndications and partnership models; capital and debt markets; access to financing through AAHOA Lending powered by Bridge; the use of artificial intelligence in hotel operations, marketing, and guest engagement; franchise agreement considerations for owners; and strategies for developing future leaders.

The program included sponsored sessions such as Red Roof Rising: Fireside Chat: Relationships & Development, and Hyatt Essentials Brand Development. Keynote speaker Raul Leal, chief executive officer of Starwood Hotels, highlighted the critical role of people in hospitality, explaining that no matter how much the industry changes, the human element will always define the guest experience and serve as the heart and soul of every hotel.

Statements From Leadership

“HYPE continues to be an important platform for engaging and developing future leaders within our industry,” said AAHOA Chairman Kamalesh (KP) Patel. “I began my career in hospitality by helping my parents operate their properties, and experiences like this conference provide young professionals with the practical knowledge, perspective, and relationships that are critical early in their careers.”

“More than one-quarter of young workers in the U.S. are employed in leisure and hospitality,” said Laura Lee Blake, AAHOA president and chief executive officer. “HYPE reflects AAHOA’s commitment to supporting this workforce by providing education, industry insight, and connections that help young professionals build long-term careers and prepare for leadership roles.”

“The conference provides young professionals with access to practical education and direct engagement with industry leaders,” said Dylan Patel, AAHOA young professional director, eastern division. “It creates a space where emerging leaders can ask questions, exchange ideas, and gain insights that are directly applicable to their careers and businesses.”

“HYPE is an important opportunity for young professionals to build relationships and better understand the challenges and opportunities within the hospitality industry,” said Paavan Patel, AAHOA young professional director, western division. “The conference helps participants develop the knowledge and connections needed to grow as owners, operators, and leaders.”