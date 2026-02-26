AAHOA Names Mews as Its Official Property Management System

DALLAS, Texas—The Asian American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA) announced Mews as its official property management system (PMS). The partnership gives AAHOA members access to exclusive, dedicated member pricing, fast onboarding support, and a platform built to help owners do more with leaner teams, including access to Mews’ revenue management solution to support smarter pricing decisions. The partnership is focused on strengthening financial performance in a tougher operating environment.

“AAHOA Members are some of the most entrepreneurial and resilient operators in the industry,” said Richard Valtr, founder of Mews. “Running efficiently and staying profitable has never mattered more in today’s hospitality market. Together, we’re giving hoteliers the tools to reduce manual work, control costs, and get more from every dollar of revenue without the burden of outdated systems. This is about moving from property management to profit management.”

“Our members are looking for technology that is reliable and practical, but also modern and built to grow with their businesses, especially as labor costs rise and the pressure to do more with less intensifies,” said AAHOA Chairman Kamalesh (KP) Patel. “By selecting Mews as our official PMS, we’re giving hotel owners access to tools that will help them simplify daily work, drive efficiency, and deliver real financial impact – and not just reduce software costs.”

“Hotel owners are navigating rising costs, workforce challenges, and rapidly evolving guest expectations,” said AAHOA President and Chief Executive Officer Laura Lee Blake. “Through this partnership with Mews, we’re helping our members stay competitive with technology that streamlines operations, strengthens performance, and positions their businesses for sustainable growth.”

Statements From AAHOA Members

Several AAHOA Members with single and multi-property portfolios already running on Mews stated that the platform is already making a difference.

“As an owner and operator managing a growing portfolio, we needed technology that could scale without adding complexity or cost,” said Ashish Panchal, owner at Otter Hospitality and an AAHOA Member. “Mews has given us a single system across 11 properties, automated work that used to slow teams down, and clearer financial visibility at the group level. It’s helped us protect margins while growing with confidence.”

“Reopening after a long closure gave us a chance to reset everything the right way,” said Abhi Bhakta, owner of Inn on Arsenal and an AAHOA Member. “With Mews, we launched with all core systems live from day one—reservations, payments, and pricing—without pulling legacy processes back into the business. Automation has helped us operate lean, respond to demand in real time, and focus on rebuilding revenue with confidence.”