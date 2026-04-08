AAHOA Names Folio as Official Technology Platform of AAHOA Marketplace

DURHAM, North Carolina—The Asian American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA) announced Folio as the official technology platform of AAHOA Marketplace. Coming later this year, Folio will launch an updated AAHOA Marketplace to enhance the purchasing and bill pay experience for AAHOA Members. The AAHOA Marketplace will remain free for all members.

New features of the Marketplace will include:

Easier buying: Folio’s enhanced usability makes it easier for members re-stock or shop across suppliers.

Folio’s enhanced usability makes it easier for members re-stock or shop across suppliers. Mobile optimization: Folio’s technology makes the Marketplace easy to use on the go. Members can buy, track and manage order from their phone.

Folio’s technology makes the Marketplace easy to use on the go. Members can buy, track and manage order from their phone. Rewards: Members can opt in to get cash back from qualified purchases and streamline billing with Folio Pay.

Members can opt in to get cash back from qualified purchases and streamline billing with Folio Pay. Smarter accounting: Automatic reconciliation and spend categorization.

Statements From Leadership

“We have been blown away by the passion and dedication that AAHOA Members have for their guests and their operations, and we are honored to support their work,” said Folio Chief Executive Officer Kate Adamson. “The custom-built version of Folio will not just help accelerate the delivery of savings in the AAHOA Marketplace, but also give a vital segment of the industry access to powerful operating and payments technology.”

“AAHOA Members deserve the best technology, as well as the best procurement. Folio gets us closer to achieving that,” said AAHOA Chairman Kamalesh (KP) Patel. “With our powers combined, Folio will make it even easier for our members to save both time and money.”

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“This is a huge win for our members,” said AAHOA Vice Chairman Rahul Patel. “The technology offered by Folio has typically been reserved for the largest hotel groups. Together, we are all building something custom for AAHOA Members.”

“AAHOA has been laser-focused on finding great collaborators to co-create programs that support our members,” noted AAHOA President and Chief Executive Officer Laura Lee Blake. “It is clear how Folio will be able to deliver an easier and more efficient procurement experience. The planned updates to the platform will help members easily find more supplier deals and more member savings.”