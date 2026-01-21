AAHOA Issues Statement on Passing of Ravi Patel

ATLANTA, Georgia—AAHOA extended its condolences following the passing of Ravi Patel, who served as AAHOA chairman from 1992-93. Ravi was a founding member of the association and the chairman of SREE Hotels.

“The AAHOA family is deeply saddened by the loss of a true visionary and a foundational pillar of our association,” said AAHOA Chairman Kamalesh (KP) Patel. “Ravi was not just a leader; he was an architect of this organization. During his tenure as Chairman, he took a formative idea and gave it a home—literally and figuratively—by drafting our bylaws and establishing our first headquarters. His transition from chemical engineering to hospitality is a testament to the American Dream, and his legacy lives on in the 30-plus hotels he built and the thousands of hoteliers he inspired.”

Ravi’s journey in the hospitality industry began in 1980 with the acquisition of a roadside motel in Florence, SC. He renovated and repositioned the property as an EconoLodge, turning it into a success that became the cornerstone of SREE Hotels, which he co-founded with Chandra Patel.

As chairman from 1992 to 1993, Ravi’s leadership was instrumental in the association’s infancy. He focused on providing hoteliers with the tools to gain professional expertise in ownership and management.

“Ravi’s commitment to education and his ‘do-it-yourself’ work ethic defined the early spirit of AAHOA,” added AAHOA President and Chief Executive Officer Laura Lee Blake. “He believed that through knowledge and unity, our community could achieve anything. He was a mentor to so many and will be deeply missed. We extend our prayers and deepest condolences to his wife, his children, and the entire SREE Hotels family.”

Ravi lived in Charlotte, NC, where he remained active as SREE’s Chairman and a cherished mentor to many in the industry. His contributions to the hospitality landscape of the Southeast and his service to AAHOA will be remembered for generations to come.