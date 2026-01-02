ATLANTA, Georgia—AAHOA issued a statement welcoming President Donald Trump’s decision to delay the scheduled increase in tariffs on upholstered furniture, kitchen cabinets, and bathroom vanities for an additional year. The tariff hikes, originally set to take effect on January 1, 2026, were postponed as the Administration continues negotiations with trade partners to address trade reciprocity and national security concerns related to wood products. The existing 25% tariff will remain in place during this period.

Furniture, cabinetry, and related fixtures represent significant capital investments for hotels, particularly for small business owners undertaking property improvement plans, brand-mandated renovations, and new development.

AAHOA looks forward to continuing engagement with policymakers and industry stakeholders to ensure that trade policies balance national priorities with the economic realities facing America’s hotel owners.

“This decision provides breathing room for America’s hotel owners and small businesses,” said AAHOA Chairman Kamalesh (KP) Patel. “We thank President Trump for recognizing the real-world impact these tariffs have on entrepreneurs who are reinvesting in their properties, employing millions of workers, and supporting local economies. This pause is not just prudent—it’s pivotal.”

Advertisement

“Furniture, fixtures, and equipment can account for 15–20 percent of a hotel renovation’s total cost, so abrupt tariff increases create real whiplash for small-business hoteliers,” said AAHOA President & Chief Executive Officer Laura Lee Blake. “We thank President Trump for delaying the increase and giving owners time to plan, invest, and keep serving their communities.”