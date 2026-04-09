AAHOA Highlights Advocacy and Charity at AAHOACON26

The Asian American Hotel Owners Association kicked off AAHOACON26 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on April 8. The opening-day general session welcomed attendees—over 5,700 guests were expected for the three-day event—and detailed the organization’s recent successes. Multiple speakers noted that the Philadelphia location was especially fitting, as the nation’s former capital has been a symbolic leader of countrywide initiatives to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States. AAHOA Vice Chairman Rahul Patel, who also served as chairman of AAHOACON26, underlined how the association represents opportunity, hard work, and the American dream itself. Centered around the conference’s theme of life, legacy, and leadership, AAHOA leadership emphasized the association’s efforts to advocate for owners and give back to their communities.

Kamalesh (KP) Patel, 2025-2026 AAHOA chairman, discussed how the association made a commitment to put its members at the center of everything they do, and he stated that they delivered. Likewise, Rahul said that the organization exists to power its members. Both summarized AAHOA’s advocacy efforts in recent months. Rahul named the push for loan expansion and the fight against member mandates and frivolous lawsuits as examples. He also pointed out that KP stood in the White House with President Trump as part of this mission. “Our priorities were heard in DC, and they are being taken seriously,” he said. “These victories are real. They are measured, and they directly impact our businesses.”

Beyond its past wins, AAHOA’s work to fight for its members continues. KP stated that the association shows up through advocacy at the city, state, and federal levels to protect its members. He cited the Safe Hotels Act, through which hotels with 100 rooms or less are exempt from the direct employment requirement for housekeeping and front-desk staff, and the “No Pay, No Stay” law in Florida, which gives owners more power to remove non-paying guests, as two legislative wins. Efforts are also ongoing to stop a $38-per-hour wage ordinance in Los Angeles, California, while AAHOA continues to advance human-trafficking awareness and training. Specifically, the association is clarifying proposed training legislation that would have labeled front desk and housekeeping staff as security employees. KP summarized AAHOA’s owner-driven advocacy by stating that they have “blocked unfair short-term rental legislation, protected tourism dollars, and advanced human-trafficking prevention.” He reiterated that AAHOA’s mission is to empower its members, protect investment, and create opportunities, noting that every initiative reflects that commitment. Rahul also reinforced his message by adding, “When owners act together, we are unstoppable—more tools, more advocacy, more empowerment.”

In addition to showcasing the association’s victories in advocacy, AAHOACON26 highlighted the efforts of the AAHOA Charitable Foundation (ACF), led by Chairman Nishant (Neal) Patel. Reflecting on his journey in hospitality, Nishant credited charity and guidance as two key aspects of his success, and he underscored how these are two pillars of both the ACF and the AAHOA community itself. Nishant called 2025 “a year of laying the foundation” as he summarized how the ACF formally adopted its charter, creating “a clear framework for how we operate, how we give, and how we grow.” Nishant named education, women and youth advancement, disaster relief, anti-human trafficking, and support for those facing hardship as some of the foundation’s main focus areas before pointing to specific examples.

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Nishant stated that AAHOA members stepped up when wildfires devastated Southern California. He also detailed how, following the murder of motel manager Chandra Nagamallaiah, the AAHOA community helped his family by raising more than $431,000. With these efforts in mind, Nishant stressed that “Every act of generosity can be organized, amplified, and turned into long-term impact, and we’re just getting started.” He commended ACF members’ commitment to giving back and creating lasting, growing momentum, and he encouraged everyone to help others and make a difference; in this industry, he explained, hospitality extends far beyond hotels. “Every act of generosity creates opportunity. Every contribution helps someone move forward. This is hospitality helping humanity.”

The opening general session at AAHOACON26 called attention to the association’s focus on advocacy, unity, and community impact. Through its legislative efforts, member-focused initiatives, and charitable work, AAHOA leadership demonstrated how collective action can protect hotel owners’ interests while creating meaningful opportunities for growth, and reinforced that the association’s mission extends beyond business success to include social responsibility and humanitarian efforts. The message was clear: by working together, AAHOA members can continue to shape the future of the hospitality industry while making a positive impact in their communities and beyond.