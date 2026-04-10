AAHOA Appoints Rahul Patel as Newest Chairman

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania—The Asian American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA) announced the appointment of Rahul Patel as its 36th Chairman of the Board for the 2026–2027 term. Patel officially assumed the role at the conclusion of AAHOACON26, the association’s annual Convention & Trade Show, which took place April 8-10 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Rahul’s theme, “Strong Roots, Stronger AAHOA,” focuses on strengthening the association’s foundation through deeper member engagement and shared experiences. He prioritizes protecting members’ profitability, advocating for solutions to rising insurance costs, growing AAHOA’s education offerings to support better financial and operational decisions, and ensuring fairness in franchise relationships by pushing back against burdensome regulations and mandates that impact owners’ bottom lines.

“As Chairman, my focus is simple: strong roots and an even stronger AAHOA,” Patel said. “That means deeper member engagement, greater accountability, and ensuring every resource we build delivers real value to the people we serve.”

Patel was elected Secretary in 2023, beginning a leadership journey that culminates with his Chairmanship.

Advertisement

“On behalf of AAHOA, I congratulate Rahul as he begins his term as Chairman,” said AAHOA President and Chief Executive Officer Laura Lee Blake. “Rahul is a thoughtful, collaborative leader with a strong focus on member engagement and building meaningful connections across our association. I look forward to working closely with him to strengthen AAHOA’s advocacy efforts, deepen member involvement, and continue advancing an organization that truly reflects the strength and diversity of America’s hotel owners.”