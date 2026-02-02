ATLANTA, GEORGIA—AAHOA (Asian American Hotel Owners Association) congratulated President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on reaching a new U.S.–India trade agreement that lowers tariffs and strengthens economic cooperation between the world’s two largest democracies.

The agreement marks a major step forward in bilateral trade relations, reducing reciprocal tariffs and committing both nations to expanded commercial engagement. The announcement follows direct talks between Trump and Modi and reflects renewed momentum in U.S.–India economic ties.

“This agreement between the United States and India is a geoeconomic breakthrough that strengthens two democracies while reshaping global trade,” said AAHOA Chairman Kamalesh (KP) Patel. “When barriers fall between markets representing nearly one-quarter of the world’s population, investment accelerates, travel expands, and small business owners, including hotel operators, gain the confidence to grow, hire, and build lasting prosperity.”

“With the U.S. and India together generating nearly $30 trillion in economic output, this deal is a catalytic moment for global commerce,” said Laura Lee Blake, president and chief executive officer of AAHOA. “Lower tariffs do not just move products. They unlock momentum for tourism, hospitality, and the entrepreneurs who depend on strong international partnerships.”

AAHOA represents more than 20,000 hotel owners whose businesses are closely tied to global travel, trade, and investment. The association supports policies that promote open markets, economic stability, and international cooperation, benefiting hotel owners, employees, and the communities they serve.