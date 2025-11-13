AAHOA Announces Partnership With Kalibri

ATLANTA, Georgia—AAHOA (Asian American Hotel Owners Association) and Kalibri announced that they have formed a strategic partnership to equip hotel owners and operators with the technology, data, and training needed to strengthen profit margins and long-term asset performance.

AAHOA gains exclusive members-only pricing to Kalibri’s Profit Platform and first-time access to the Certified Hotel Profit Strategist (CHPS) Program, giving them insights to make data-driven decisions that grow profit. The combined benefits of member discounts to Kalibri’s Profit Platform and the Profit Strategist certification will support members in growing profit and asset values.

“For hotel owners, profit isn’t just a number on a spreadsheet—it’s the foundation for long-term growth and sustainability,” said AAHOA Chairman Kamalesh (KP) Patel. “This partnership with Kalibri gives our members the tools and knowledge to make smarter, data-driven decisions that protect margins, unlock opportunities, and increase the value of their assets.”

“AAHOA Members are facing one of the most challenging operating environments we have seen in years,” said AAHOA President and Chief Executive Officer Laura Lee Blake. “When I saw Kalibri’s data on where profitability is being lost, it was a wake-up call. This partnership gives our members a real opportunity to act—to understand their numbers, protect their margins, and make smarter, data-driven decisions. Our focus is to help every hotel owner not just survive, but truly thrive.”

“Growing profit depends on understanding how to target the revenue opportunities that contribute to a hotel’s bottom line,” said Cindy Estis Green, CEO and co-founder of Kalibri. “By combining Kalibri’s analytics with AAHOA’s deep connection to hotel owners, we’re helping them focus on what drives sustainable success—not just topline growth.”

Turning Insight into Action

AAHOA Members will be able to:

Build profit-focused management skills through the AAHOA Certified Hotel Profit Strategist (CHPS) and forthcoming Certified Hotel Profit Analyst (CHPA) programs, powered by Kalibri.

Access Kalibri’s profit platform to uncover the most profitable opportunities by rate, channel, and segment.

Evaluate new real estate development opportunities through Kalibri’s Hummingbird Market and Hummingbird Commercial tools.

AAHOA Certified Hotel Profit Strategist (CHPS) Program

Powered by Kalibri and launched as part of the AAHOA–Kalibri partnership, the Certified Hotel Profit Strategist (CHPS) Program helps hotel owners manage customer acquisition. Graduates earn the CHPS designation, demonstrating advanced skills in profitability and asset management. The Certified Hotel Profit Analyst (CHPA) Program will launch in 2026.