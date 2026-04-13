PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania—AAHOA (Asian American Hotel Owners Association) announced its new board of directors for the 2026-27 term, elected at the 2026 AAHOA Convention & Trade Show in Philadelphia, PA. These leaders, including newly elected Secretary Dhiren Masters, will guide AAHOA’s mission to advocate for and empower its more than 20,000 members nationwide.

“As we welcome our new Board of Directors for the 2026–27 term, I’m excited to work alongside leaders who are deeply committed to engaging our members and strengthening the AAHOA community,” said AAHOA Chairman Rahul Patel. “Our focus is on listening, connecting, and ensuring every member understands the value of their involvement as we work together to advance the interests of hotel owners and the industry.”

“I’m proud to welcome our new Board of Directors and congratulate our newly elected Secretary on this important leadership role,” said AAHOA President and Chief Executive Officer Laura Lee Blake. “The experience, perspectives, and dedication of our Board Members are essential to AAHOA’s success, and their leadership will help drive meaningful advocacy, member support, and growth for our association in the year ahead.”

“I’m ready for the new generation to come into AAHOA and help guide the industry and the association, bringing new ideas, and elevating AAHOA to the next level,” Masters said. “To me, this election signifies that members trust me to do the right thing for the association, for the membership, and I’ll definitely do that as your next AAHOA Secretary.”

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Masters most recently served as AAHOA North Texas Regional Director. He has nine years of AAHOA leadership experience, including six years on the board of directors. He has served as a board member of the Texas Hotel & Lodging Association and on AAHOA’s Strategic Planning Committee, Education & Professional Development Committee, Ad Hoc E-Commerce Committee, Ad Hoc Technology and Innovation Committee, and Young Professionals Focus Group.

New Board Members and Industry Partners

AAHOA members also elected the following 11 members to the board of directors:

Arkansas Regional Director : Animesh (Andy) Patel

: Animesh (Andy) Patel Central Midwest Regional Director : Jignesh (Jig) Patel

: Jignesh (Jig) Patel Georgia Regional Director : Nilesh (Nelly) Patel

: Nilesh (Nelly) Patel Greater Los Angeles Area Regional Director : Ghanshyamsinh (GJ) Zala

: Ghanshyamsinh (GJ) Zala Gulf Regional Director : Mayur (Mack) Patel

: Mayur (Mack) Patel North Central Regional Director : Bhavin N. Patel

: Bhavin N. Patel North Pacific Regional Director : Ankit Panchal

: Ankit Panchal North Texas Regional Director : Anant (Andy) Patel

: Anant (Andy) Patel South Florida Regional Director : Meghna Patel

: Meghna Patel Women Hoteliers Director, Eastern Division : Purnima Patel

: Purnima Patel Young Professional Director, Eastern Division: Moon Patel

The AAHOA Board of Directors also welcomes the following three members to serve as Industry Partners for the 2026-27 Term: